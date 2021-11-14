Troopers: Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Berkeley Co.
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed when a car hit a pedestrian Saturday evening.
Master Trooper Brian Lee says a 2008 Nissan Altima was driving north on Red Bank Road near Mercury Drive and struck a pedestrian who was crossing the road.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
