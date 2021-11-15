American Airlines ending flights between Charleston and New York

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - American Airlines has decided to permanently end flights between Charleston and New York.

The company says the decision is part of the airline optimizing their flying schedule to better connect customers. American Airlines canceled about 1,600 flights during Halloween weekend in Oct.

Customers in Charleston can still fly to New York through American’s Charlotte hub, American Airlines Senior Specialist Brian Metham says.

The flights between Charleston and New York-La Guardia last operated in April 2020.

