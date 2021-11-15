SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Beaufort County Coroner to lay to rest 34 unclaimed remains

The Beaufort County Corner’s Office says they will lay to rest 34 unclaimed cremated remains.
The Beaufort County Corner’s Office says they will lay to rest 34 unclaimed cremated remains.(Storyblocks/Generic File Photo)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office says they will lay to rest 34 unclaimed cremated remains.

The coroner’s office has attempted to contact and locate families of 62 unclaimed remains that have been stored dating back to 1982, Beaufort County Coroner David W. Ott says.

Families of 27 of the previously unclaimed remains have come forward and now have the remains of their loved ones, Ott says.

Meanwhile, 30 unclaimed remains will be buried in a crypt at the Forrest Lawn Cemetery. The crypt was recently purchased with the assistance of the Beaufort County government, a news release stated.

Four of the remains will be buried with military honors at the Beaufort National Cemetery.

One woman’s remains were claimed by her synagogue and buried with her husband.

The service at the Beaufort National Cemetery starts at 11:00 a.m., and the Forrest Lawn Cemetery service starts at 2:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Bond denied for man accused of fatal North Charleston shooting
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 32-year-old woman who was killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed when a car hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Berkeley Co.
Port of Call food and brew hall holds a ribbon cutting on Nov. 13. (Live 5)
New Charleston food hall holds grand opening
Police are investigating a robbery on the campus of the College of Charleston Saturday night.
Police investigating robbery on College of Charleston campus

Latest News

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Deron Brundage of Orangeburg who has been charged with two counts...
Investigators make another arrest in Orangeburg Co. ambush that left two women dead
Hundreds of parents across Berkeley County are trying to figure out transportation for their...
Hundreds of BCSD parents look for alternate transportation as bus drivers off for 2nd day
The three were transferred to Coast Guard Station Georgetown with no reported medical concerns,...
Coast Guard crews rescue three people from boat taking on water near Winyah Bay
VIDEO: Deputies investigating auto-pedestrian crash in Charleston County
VIDEO: Deputies investigating auto-pedestrian crash in Charleston County