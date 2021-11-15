SC Lottery
Berkeley County School District warns of upcoming transportation challenges, requests assistance from parents

(MGN)
By Landon Boozer
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District says that it continues to face challenges due to staffing shortages, and is asking for parents and guardians to assist with the transportation of children.

This comes after more than two dozen school bus drivers went on strike to demand equal treatment and better working conditions from the Berkeley County School District.

The district asks that parents and guardians either bring their children to school or organize a carpool for their children whenever possible to allow for busses to be utilized by those without another option.

“We know this is a difficult time for everyone and that many organizations are experiencing staffing challenges,” BCSD Superintendent Deon Jackson said. “We also understand the transportation barriers of many of our families, and we recognize how much we are relied upon to get students to our schools and back home safely. We will continue to operate our buses with every driver available, but do ask for assistance from our parents and guardians to provide or arrange transportation for their children, if they are able.”

The Berkeley Bus Lot serves the following schools in the district:

  • Berkeley Elementary
  • Berkeley Intermediate
  • Berkeley Middle
  • Berkeley High School
  • Cane Bay Elementary
  • Cane Bay Middle
  • Cane Bay High
  • Foxbank Elementary School
  • Whitesville Elementary School

If the bus is your sole option for transportation to and from school, the district asks that you go to www.bcsdschools.net/busdelays for updates concerning delays.

