CCSD begins COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students ages 5-11

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is beginning COVID-19 vaccinations for students ages 5-11 this week.

Students ages five to eleven at District 23 schools will be able to receive their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at E.B. Ellington Elementary School today. Shots will be given out from 4 p.m. -7 p.m.

The school district is providing the vaccine through partnerships with local medical organizations.

Ten after-school clinics will administer the Pfizer vaccine to students with signed permission and approval from their parent or legal guardian. The school district says they plan to have 250 shots available at each site per day.

You can find the full schedule of CCSD vaccination clinics here.

