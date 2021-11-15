SC Lottery
Charleston Co. deputies shut down portion of Hwy. 162 for accident with injuries

The sheriff’s office says they have shut down the road in the 5900 block of Hwy. 162 due to a two vehicle collision involving injuries with one person suffering from serious injuries.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies have shut down a portion of Highway 162 for an accident involving injuries in the Hollywood area Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says they have shut down the road in the 5900 block of Hwy. 162 due to a two vehicle collision involving injuries with one person suffering from serious injuries.

CCSO officials said the crash happened at 4:15 p.m. The CCSO traffic unit will investigate.

