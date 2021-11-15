Charleston Co. deputy administrator completes homeland security leaders program

MONTEREY, Calif. (WCSC) - The deputy county administrator from Charleston County has completed a 12-month homeland security leadership program.

Eric Watson completed the Executive Leaders Program at the Naval Postgraduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security Thursday.

In his Charleston County role, Watson led and developed the county’s first public safety directorate and manages oversite over Charleston County Emergency Medical Services, Charleston County Emergency Management, Search and Rescue, Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center, Awendaw-McClellanville Rural Fire District, and Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

He also serves as a public safety liaison between Charleston County government and local, state, federal law enforcement, and rural fire agencies.

During the year-long program, Watson collaborated with homeland security officials from across the nation on current policy, strategy, and organizational design challenges.

Participants in the program include professionals in emergency management, education, law enforcement, fire service, homeland security, public health, the private sector, and city and county governments.

Eric is a graduate of the FBI National Academy. He holds an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice Management. Currently, he is working on his Master’s Degree in Executive Management and Criminal Justice Leadership at Walden University.

Before his current role, Watson served as chief deputy for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

