Coast Guard crews rescue three people from boat taking on water near Winyah Bay

The three were transferred to Coast Guard Station Georgetown with no reported medical concerns,...
The three were transferred to Coast Guard Station Georgetown with no reported medical concerns, according to the Coast Guard.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Coast Guard helicopter aircrew rescued three people from a boat 46 miles east of Winyah Bay on Monday.

The three were transferred to Coast Guard Station Georgetown with no reported medical concerns, according to the Coast Guard.

“The aircrew arrived on scene and lowered a rescue swimmer, radio and dewatering pump to assist in keeping the motor vessel afloat,” Coast Guard officials said.

A report states the boat ‘Just Lookin’ crew contacted the Coast Guard Sector Charleston command center watchstanders at 4:22 a.m. saying they were taking on water and were experiencing radio communication failure.

“Sector Charleston watchstanders instructed the Just Lookin crew to activate their emergency position indicating radio beacon,” Coast Guard officials said. “District 7 watchstanders passed the EPIRB GPS satellite position to Sector Charleston watchstanders who directed the launch of an MH-65 Dolphin aircrew.”

“The crew aboard the motor vessel “Just Looking” had prepared for the worst-case scenario, and their practice paid off. All of their gear, including flares, EPIRB, life jackets, and damage control equipment was available and in working order,” said Lt. Sam Ingham, Air Station Savannah aircraft commander. “Their preparations allowed for a safe and timely rescue of all people on board and made my job in the helicopter as easy as possible.”

