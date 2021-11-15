Colleton County deputies investigating fatal shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead late Friday night in Colleton County.

Deputies responded to the area of the Green Pond Highway and Runner Lane Friday at approximately 11:04 p.m. where they found the victim in a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, an incident report states.

Deputies responded to the area after dispatchers received a call from a woman who reported a man who said he had been attacked by someone with a knife, the report states.

The report does not provide details on the man’s identity or a description of the attacker. The report does not indicate that the 911 caller made any mention of a shooting.

The Colleton County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

Deputies have not made any arrests in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

