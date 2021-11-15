SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Colleton County woman airlifted after dog attack

The woman was found in the backyard of a home on Rivers Street Saturday afternoon with multiple...
The woman was found in the backyard of a home on Rivers Street Saturday afternoon with multiple injuries and one arm almost amputated, a news release stated.(Colleton Fire Rescue)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - A 71-year-old woman was critically injured after being attacked by a pitbull in Colleton County, Colleton Fire Rescue officials say.

The woman was found in the backyard of a home on Rivers Street Saturday afternoon with multiple injuries and one arm almost amputated, according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy.

Law enforcement secured the scene and tried to control the woman’s bleeding. Firefighter-Paramedics then arrived, treated her in the backyard, then placed her on a CARE Flight helicopter, McRoy said.

The helicopter took her to Colleton Medical Center, where she stopped breathing shortly after arriving. Fire-Rescue Crews and the Flight Crew were able to restore her breathing.

The crews then flew her to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston.

The Walterboro Police Department is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Bond denied for man accused of fatal North Charleston shooting
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 32-year-old woman who was killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed when a car hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Berkeley Co.
Port of Call food and brew hall holds a ribbon cutting on Nov. 13. (Live 5)
New Charleston food hall holds grand opening
Police are investigating a robbery on the campus of the College of Charleston Saturday night.
Police investigating robbery on College of Charleston campus

Latest News

Former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham asked the General Assembly Monday to temporarily suspend...
Joe Cunningham proposes temporary suspension of state gas tax
Charleston Police say both sides of Cainhoy Road have reopened to traffic approximately an hour...
Cainhoy Road reopens after crash near Daniel Island
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said the upcoming third phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway Project...
Groundbreaking for 3rd phase of Berlin G. Myers Phase III project expected in spring
A group of about 15 Berkeley County school bus drivers gathered Monday morning near the...
School district warns of bus delays for 9 schools as drivers strike