‘Cookies for a Cause’ raises money this week for Make-A-Wish SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cookies for a Cause returned Monday for a one-week campaign at Chick-fil-A.

Monday through Friday this week, for every cookie that is purchased, $1 will be donated to the Make-A-Wish South Carolina chapter and help fund a wish for a child in the Lowcountry.

The Ashley Crossing and Rivers Avenue locations are participating. They’re hoping to see thousands of cookies sold throughout the week!

“I think that the community, in West Ashley especially, all over the Lowcountry knows Make-A-Wish is a big deal for the Lowcountry, Megan Jacques, the owner of the Ashley Crossing location, says. “This is our third year doing it. They’re ready and excited about this week and they know it’s a big deal for us. I think that they’re excited because they know all of the money is going back to kids in the Lowcountry and we’re going to make a difference that way.”

Each day of the fundraiser they are going to have a theme based on a wish from a Make-A-Wish Kid.

“One of the biggest ways we got our team involved and really excited about it is every day we are dressing up kind of related to the theme of the kids’ wish and so come by every day and you’ll see us in a brand new outfit,” Katie Kornegay, Chick-fil-A Ashley Crossing’s Business Director, says. “It’s really been a good way for the team member to engage the guests and really be able to talk about Make A Wish and their vision and just to get everyone excited.”

As a little incentive, the employees have been broken into teams and whichever one sells the most gets to pie their boss in the face as well as our very own Michal Higdon!

For 40 years, Make-A-Wish has brought transformational wishes to more than 330,000 children and families.

The Make-A-Wish South Carolina chapter granted its first wish on Nov. 10, 1984, when it helped a 5-year-old boy battling a brain tumor who wished to see “a big-time football game” to attend a home game at The Citadel. Since then, the chapter has granted more than 5,000 wishes for children in the Palmetto State.

