SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Couisnard, Carter lead South Carolina past W. Kentucky 75-64

Jermaine Couisnard hit a clutch 3-pointer to blunt a Western Kentucky rally, finishing with 16...
Jermaine Couisnard hit a clutch 3-pointer to blunt a Western Kentucky rally, finishing with 16 points, and South Carolina held off the Hilltoppers 75-64 in the consolation game of the inaugural Asheville Championship on Sunday.(South Carolina Basketball)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 9:13 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard hit a clutch 3-pointer to blunt a Western Kentucky rally, finishing with 16 points, and South Carolina held off the Hilltoppers 75-64 in the consolation game of the inaugural Asheville Championship on Sunday.

Devin Carter also scored 16 for the Gamecocks (2-1) and James Reese scored 14 points, draining four 3-pointers.

Carter, who finished 8 of 8 at the line, made six straight free throws and Erik Stevenson added a drive off a steal and a 3-pointer as South Carolina broke open a three-point game with an 11-1 run at the midpoint of the second half.

Western Kentucky (1-2) never led after halftime but kept whittling South Carolina’s leads down to one possession. After the surge by Carter and Stevenson eventually led to a 15-point Gamecocks advantage, the Hilltoppers scored eight in a row to trail 68-61 with 3:28 to go

That’s when Couisnard rattled home a corner 3, sparking a 9-4 breakaway to get the lead back to 15.

South Carolina had its best showing of the young season from beyond the arc, making 9 of 27. The Gamecocks are 16-for-69 from deep in three games.

Josh Anderson scored 16 points to lead four Hilltoppers into double-figure scoring. Jairus Hamilton added 13 with three steals, Dayvion McKnight 11 with four steals and Jaylen Butz scored 10 with three steals.

South Carolina is 9-1 against Western Kentucky.

Most Read

William McGee, 18, was a senior in high school and had just won homecoming king when he was...
Teen shot, killed while fleeing carjackers
Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Bond denied for man accused of fatal North Charleston shooting
Authorities say one person was killed in an early-morning crash on I-26 in Dorchester County on...
Troopers: One killed in crash on I-26
North Charleston community members gathered in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly on Rivers...
Vigil held for man killed in shooting at N. Charleston Piggly Wiggly
Port of Call food and brew hall holds a ribbon cutting on Nov. 13. (Live 5)
New Charleston food hall holds grand opening

Latest News

A three-goal third period was too much to overcome for the South Carolina Stingrays (5-3-0-0)...
Six Goals Too Much in Stingrays Loss
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) gives Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Zaven...
Superman’s sequel: Newton leads Panthers over Cards 34-10
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton celebrates after a Panthers touchdown against the...
Cam Newton scores 2 touchdowns in return, Panthers dominate Cardinals on road
VIDEO: SC State falls to Lipscomb on Saturday
VIDEO: SC State falls to Lipscomb on Saturday