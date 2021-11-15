Crews respond to house fire in James Island
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - James Island Fire Crews have cleared a fire on North and South Road.
That’s in a neighborhood off Fort Johnson Road near Camp Road.
Crews on the scene told Live 5 News that the fire appeared to be accidental. They added that the house was probably not a total loss but that there was significant damage.
This is a developing story.
