Deputies investigating auto-pedestrian crash in Charleston County
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating an auto-pedestrian crash that happened in the Lincolnville area on Monday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, it happened just before noon in the 600 block of Lincolnville Avenue.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with a non life-threatening injury.
