SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Fake FBI emails sent to thousands

FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in...
FILE - The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation seal is seen outside the FBI building in Washington, D.C.(Source: Associated Press)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The FBI is addressing reports that unauthorized emails coming from a legitimate FBI email address were sent to thousands of organizations about a purported cyberthreat.

At least 100,000 of the emails have hit inboxes.

The agency said it is aware of the fake emails, and that they’re part of an “ongoing situation.”

One of the emails claimed to be a warning from the Department of Homeland Security that the recipient was the target of a “sophisticated” attack.

But the actual DHS Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued no such warning.

One cybersecurity expert said he was unaware of any malicious software embedded in the emails, which appeared to be a prank.

The FBI said the emails are the result of a “software misconfiguration.”

Agents are warning individuals and businesses to be cautious of unknown senders and are urging people to report suspicious activity.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Bond denied for man accused of fatal North Charleston shooting
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 32-year-old woman who was killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed when a car hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Berkeley Co.
Port of Call food and brew hall holds a ribbon cutting on Nov. 13. (Live 5)
New Charleston food hall holds grand opening
Police are investigating a robbery on the campus of the College of Charleston Saturday night.
Police investigating robbery on College of Charleston campus

Latest News

This photo shows emergency services outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in Liverpool, England,...
UK raises terror threat level following taxi explosion
Freed U.S. journalist Danny Fenster is shown with Bill Richardson Monday.
US journalist jailed in Myanmar for nearly 6 months is freed
Charleston Police are warning drivers to avoid the area of Cainhoy Road following a serious...
FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down Cainhoy Road near Daniel Island
President Joe Biden is expected to sign the infrastructure bill during a White House ceremony...
Biden to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill
The third phase will extend the road approximately 3.25 miles from East Carolina Avenue to...
WATCH LIVE: Officials to give update on Berlin G. Myers Phase III project