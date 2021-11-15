Fire heavily damages Charlotte-area apartment complex

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/WCSC) - An early-morning fire at an apartment complex near Charlotte damaged more than a dozen units.

Firefighters say they received the first call about a fire at the Park at Catarina apartments in Pineville at around midnight, WBTV reported. Firefighters reported the fire as under control as of about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Everyone was pulled out safely but some residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

#BREAKING An early morning fire at The Park at Catarina apartments in Pineville has displaced families living in about 16 units. Fire officials say everyone was pulled out safely, though a few w/ smoke inhalation. Cause, estimated damages still under investigation. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/ezNVOJelY2 — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) November 15, 2021

The fire displaced families in about 16 units, firefighters said. The American Red Cross and other groups were on the scene to help people who live in the damaged buildings.

The cause of the fire and the estimated damage estimates remained under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.