SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Fire heavily damages Charlotte-area apartment complex

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:49 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/WCSC) - An early-morning fire at an apartment complex near Charlotte damaged more than a dozen units.

Firefighters say they received the first call about a fire at the Park at Catarina apartments in Pineville at around midnight, WBTV reported. Firefighters reported the fire as under control as of about 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Everyone was pulled out safely but some residents were treated for smoke inhalation.

The fire displaced families in about 16 units, firefighters said. The American Red Cross and other groups were on the scene to help people who live in the damaged buildings.

The cause of the fire and the estimated damage estimates remained under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Bond denied for man accused of fatal North Charleston shooting
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed when a car hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Berkeley Co.
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 32-year-old woman who was killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County
Port of Call food and brew hall holds a ribbon cutting on Nov. 13. (Live 5)
New Charleston food hall holds grand opening
Police are investigating a robbery on the campus of the College of Charleston Saturday night.
Police investigating robbery on College of Charleston campus

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Firefighters battle Charlotte-area apartment fire
The Berkeley County School District said students from nine schools can expect issues Monday if...
School district warns of bus delays for 9 schools
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Biden set to sign infrastructure bill Monday afternoon
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT DESK: Shell Oil to move headquarters to the UK