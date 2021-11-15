SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash shuts down Cainhoy Road near Daniel Island

Charleston Police are warning drivers to avoid the area of Cainhoy Road following a serious...
Charleston Police are warning drivers to avoid the area of Cainhoy Road following a serious crash Monday morning.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are warning drivers to avoid the area of Cainhoy Road following a serious crash Monday morning.

Police say Cainhoy Road is blocked in both directions near Clements Ferry Road near Daniel Island.

There was no immediate word on injuries, but police said they expect the roadway to be blocked for some time.

Drivers should find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

