Group calls for removal of ‘Red Raider’ mascot at Gaston County school

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A rally is being held Monday as participants want to remove a long-time mascot from a Gaston County school.

Students, tribal citizens, and others in the community want the Red Raider dropped as the South Point High School mascot. This latest rally comes as Native American Heritage Month is observed.

The “Retire the Red Raider” group is calling for a new mascot. They want the Gaston County School Board to remove the Red Raider name and image, saying it’s inaccurate and offensive.

The image is of a Native American warrior with red skin. It’s been the mascot of South Point High School since 1947.

The coalition to remove the Red Raider will rally at 4:30 p.m. Monday, an hour before the Gaston County School Board meeting.

Members are trying to pressure the board to add the discussion of the removal of Native American mascots in Gaston County Schools to the agenda. They say the board has ignored their concerns.

Meanwhile, there are others who support keeping the name just the way it is. They say there have never been any concerns about the mascot until now.

Some blame the new concern on recent cancel culture. However, one organizer with the Catawba tribe says it’s more than that.

“They’re inaccurate, they’re demeaning, they’re stereotypical,” rally organizer Hayley Brezeale said. “They really teach especially non-native students incorrect information about us. It makes us look very violent. Just the information itself is historically inaccurate.”

This has been a debate for years, making for a heated topic on both sides of the aisle.

WBTV will keep tabs on what the school board decides to do.

