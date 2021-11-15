SC Lottery
Hundreds of BCSD parents look for alternate transportation as bus drivers off for 2nd day

Hundreds of parents across Berkeley County are trying to figure out transportation for their...
Hundreds of parents across Berkeley County are trying to figure out transportation for their kids to and from school as school bus drivers are off the job for a second day demanding better working conditions.(Live 5 News)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Hundreds of parents across Berkeley County are trying to figure out transportation for their kids to and from school as school bus drivers are off the job for a second day demanding better working conditions.

The effects of a demonstration from bus drivers on the Berkeley Lot are still being felt, and the situation has left some parents frustrated.

Hundreds of parents, grandparents and great-grandparents could be seen waiting in line Monday afternoon, essentially shutting down a two-lane road alongside the campus.

Among those in line at Berkeley Intermediate was Retha Rorie of Moncks Corner.

She says the current situation with the bus drivers left her granddaughter stranded for several hours on Friday.

“This was just something that I was just so angry,” Rorie said. “When she got home, she had a headache. She felt very bad, and this isn’t good for a child because they’re usually eating, having snacks. Thank God I did put a bottle of water in her backpack, but there was no notification for the family.”

A bus driver who took part in Friday’s demonstration said she was suspended for three days without pay. When we asked the district to confirm that, a spokesperson told us they cannot offer comment on personnel matters.

