In-car road tests return amid decrease in COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will bring back in-car road tests for driver’s licenses starting Monday.

The decision came as the number of COVID-19 cases have declined.

The state’s DMV offices will have walk-in tests in the morning and take appointments for driving tests in the afternoon on its website at SCDMVonline.com.

After COVID-19 cases began spiking in August, the agency first required masks for both applicants and examiners during all road and skills tests whenever both were in the vehicle together.

But as of Sept. 7, the SCDMV began giving driving tests with the applicant driving alone in the car while agency workers scored the test from outside the vehicle.

