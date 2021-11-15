SC Lottery
Investigators make another arrest in Orangeburg Co. ambush that left two women dead

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Deron Brundage of Orangeburg who has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.(OCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a fourth suspect in an ambush shooting that left two women dead and another injured.

Deputies arrested 18-year-old Deron Brundage of Orangeburg who has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Brundage is the latest charged in the September 12 ambush that left two women dead and another wounded while a fourth escaped unharmed.

“Our investigators along with the US Marshals Service developed information this suspect had fled to the Atlanta area,” the sheriff said. “He was located and brought to Orangeburg back last week to face charges related to his part in this absolutely senseless act.”

Investigators have already arrested Jamore Ellison, Dimonte Fields, and Trevon Dixon who all face similar charges.

Brundage had a bond hearing on Monday afternoon.

“Any bond consideration will be before a circuit court judge at a later date,” the sheriff’s office said.

