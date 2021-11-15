SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Joe Cunningham proposes temporary suspension of state gas tax

Former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham asked the General Assembly Monday to temporarily suspend...
Former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham asked the General Assembly Monday to temporarily suspend the gas tax to help South Carolinians with the recent spike in gas prices.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham is asking the General Assembly to suspend the state gas tax until the end of the fiscal year.

The former congressman asked the General Assembly Monday to temporarily suspend the gas tax to help South Carolinians with the recent spike in gas prices, a news release stated.

The average price per gallon in the state is $3.13, based on GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 gas stations. The cost of gas in South Carolina has reached a 7-year high as pandemic-related issues have slowed the production and distribution of oil around the world, the release stated.

“Gas prices are out of control and we have to get creative about how to lessen the burden on South Carolina families,” Cunningham said. “By suspending the gas tax and supplementing the lost revenue with American Rescue Plan funds or money from the state’s $1 billion budget surplus, we can help South Carolinians keep more money in their pocket without delaying or jeopardizing a single infrastructure project.”

Cunningham says the current state gas tax is $0.26 per gallon and suspending the gas tax would save a driver $5 on each fill-up of a 20-gallon tank.

“The General Assembly could do this tomorrow,” Cunningham said. ”I hope they will take this common-sense step to help South Carolina taxpayers.”

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Bond denied for man accused of fatal North Charleston shooting
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 32-year-old woman who was killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed when a car hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Berkeley Co.
Port of Call food and brew hall holds a ribbon cutting on Nov. 13. (Live 5)
New Charleston food hall holds grand opening
Police are investigating a robbery on the campus of the College of Charleston Saturday night.
Police investigating robbery on College of Charleston campus

Latest News

Charleston Police say both sides of Cainhoy Road have reopened to traffic approximately an hour...
Cainhoy Road reopens after crash near Daniel Island
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said the upcoming third phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway Project...
Groundbreaking for 3rd phase of Berlin G. Myers Phase III project expected in spring
A group of about 15 Berkeley County school bus drivers gathered Monday morning near the...
School district warns of bus delays for 9 schools as drivers strike
Monday through Friday this week, for every cookie that is purchased, $1 will be donated to the...
‘Cookies for a Cause’ raises money this week for Make-A-Wish SC