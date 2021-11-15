SC Lottery
Man found tied up, dead in Aiken County

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 12:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, S.C. (WIS) - A man was found dead and bound in the cellar of an Aiken County home.

On Sunday around 5 p.m., Jackson Police Department officers responded to the home in the 100 block of 3rd Street for a well-being check, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

When the officers arrived, a foul smell was coming from the home. Police found the decomposing body of a man in the basement, according to Ables.

Police say the man’s hands and feet were tied.

An autopsy will be done in Newberry to determine the cause of death.

The victim will be publicly identified once the next of kin is notified, according to Ables.

The Coroner’s office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

