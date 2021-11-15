SC Lottery
MUSC urges caution over holidays as COVID cases drop

MUSC released encouraging news this week about the recent COVID-19 cases in the state in its weekly Charleston-area analysis.(MUSC)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC released encouraging news this week about the recent COVID-19 cases in the state in its weekly Charleston-area analysis.

In that report, which covers Nov. 3 through Nov. 9, the hospital said the seven-day average of new infections decreased by 16%. The current number of infections diagnosed each day for every 100,000 people is 10.

MUSC data states 61% of the population in the Charleston area of people 12 years old or older has been vaccinated.

The actual percentage of diagnosed cases stands at about 16% of the population in the Charleston area, the data states.

But when you add estimates of undiagnosed people, that percentage jumps to 69%, MUSC says. That figure is based on estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that claim for every single reported case, there are 4.2 infections not reported.

Read MUSC’s full intelligence report here.

MUSC’s situation assessment listed six of seven markers as “green” and one as “red.”

The marker labeled in red was the number of new cases reported by the MUSC system over the past week.

The remaining markers, which include weekly chance in reported infections, the trajectory of documented cases (in this case, decreasing), the availability of diagnostic testing, the return of test results, hospital capacity for treating critical patients and super-spreader events and congregant family outbreaks, were all listed as green.

As Thanksgiving nears, MUSC is reminding the public about the risk of indoor contact in the potential spread of COVID-19.

The analysis states there is strong evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted via small liquid particles breathed out when people speak. These particles can float in the air like smoke for hours.

“Loud talking, singing, and heavy breathing from exercise generate a significant volume of aerosol particles,” the analysis states. “As a result, indoor gatherings are risky, especially when turnover of the air is infrequent.”

