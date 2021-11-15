SC Lottery
National Adoption Month: Over 150 children in S.C. waiting for their forever homes

By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services reports 168 children in the state are up for adoption and waiting for a permanent place to call home.

Most of those children, the agency says, are between the ages of 10 and 17.

The National Adoption Association, whose mission is to inspire more families to adopt, confirms more than 117,000 children are currently eligible for adoption across the country.

Teenagers in America have a lower adoption rate than younger children, but one mother says adopting a teen is a rich and rewarding experience.

Keeshann Jones has adopted 15 children, most of them teenagers.

“The children needed a home, they needed to see life differently and they needed to know someone cared, and the older they are the more they want to know that someone is there for them. Someone cares and someone will hug them when times are hard,” Jones said.

Jones is encouraging all families to consider adoption, as the reward of being able to provide children the love they haven’t known is the best of all.

Looking ahead to next week, 51 children will start new lives in their forever homes, including in Horry County.

