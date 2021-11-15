SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Reporter inquiry led suspended DD2 board member to discovery of investigation

Barbara Crosby was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct to a child and one count of...
Barbara Crosby was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct to a child and one count of statutory misconduct in office after authorities say she left her great-grandchildren in a car as she was late to a boarding that she later walked out of.(Live 5 News)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Suspended Dorchester District 2 school board member Barbara Crosby said she didn’t know about an investigation involving herself until a reporter asked her about it.

Barbara Crosby was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct to a child and one count of statutory misconduct in office after authorities say she left her great-grandchildren in a car as she was late to a boarding that she later walked out of.

In a newly released voluntary statement to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Crosby said she had no idea that there was an investigative report on the September incident until a Live 5 News reporter asked for a statement.

“Shocked, I asked ‘What report?’” Crosby said her statement. “He told me DC Sheriff had a report for child endangerment. What? Really?? I did not give them a statement. (Being very upset to hear such news).”

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Crosby’s suspension following an indictment on Sept. 16 by a grand jury on the unlawful conduct charges.

Crosby’s lawyers says their client has entered a pre-trial intervention program. Officials with the governor’s office say McMaster will make a decision on whether or not to lift Crosby’s suspension once she completes the program.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Bond denied for man accused of fatal North Charleston shooting
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 32-year-old woman who was killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed when a car hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Berkeley Co.
Port of Call food and brew hall holds a ribbon cutting on Nov. 13. (Live 5)
New Charleston food hall holds grand opening
Police are investigating a robbery on the campus of the College of Charleston Saturday night.
Police investigating robbery on College of Charleston campus

Latest News

VIDEO: CCSD begins COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students ages 5-11
VIDEO: CCSD begins COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students ages 5-11
Students ages five to eleven at District 23 schools will be able to receive their first shot of...
CCSD begins COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students ages 5-11
According to the sheriff’s office, it happened just before noon in the 600 block of...
Deputies investigating auto-pedestrian crash in Charleston County
The flights between Charleston and New York-La Guardia last operated in April 2020.
American Airlines ending flights between Charleston and New York