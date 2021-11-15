Reporter inquiry led suspended DD2 board member to discovery of investigation

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Suspended Dorchester District 2 school board member Barbara Crosby said she didn’t know about an investigation involving herself until a reporter asked her about it.

Barbara Crosby was charged with two counts of unlawful conduct to a child and one count of statutory misconduct in office after authorities say she left her great-grandchildren in a car as she was late to a boarding that she later walked out of.

In a newly released voluntary statement to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Crosby said she had no idea that there was an investigative report on the September incident until a Live 5 News reporter asked for a statement.

“Shocked, I asked ‘What report?’” Crosby said her statement. “He told me DC Sheriff had a report for child endangerment. What? Really?? I did not give them a statement. (Being very upset to hear such news).”

Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order on Crosby’s suspension following an indictment on Sept. 16 by a grand jury on the unlawful conduct charges.

Crosby’s lawyers says their client has entered a pre-trial intervention program. Officials with the governor’s office say McMaster will make a decision on whether or not to lift Crosby’s suspension once she completes the program.

