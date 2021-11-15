SC Lottery
S.C. gas prices fall nearly 3 cents per gallon

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 7:02 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second week in a row, GasBuddy reported a drop in gas prices in South Carolina.

The average price per gallon in the state is $3.13, down 2.6 cents per gallon from last week, based on GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 gas stations.

But that price is still seven cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.24 per gallon higher than one year ago.

CLICK HERE to find the cheapest gas where you live.

The national average also fell 2.6 cents per gallon to $3.40, marking its first weekly decline in months, GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan said.

As the price of oil continues to struggle, Covid cases flare up and anxiety over demand starts rising, motorists are likely to see the declines continuing into this week,” he said.

It isn’t clear how long the declines wil continue, but De Haan predicted the drop should continue through Thanksgiving.

“However, the damage may already be done,” he said. “According to GasBuddy’s Thanksgiving Travel Survey, being released tomorrow, a significant portion of Americans say the high gas prices already led them to re-think their plans.”

The lowest gas price in the state is $2.81 per gallon, while the most expensive is $3.49, a range of 68 cents.

The lowest price in the Lowcountry as of Monday morning was $2.95 at a Walterboro station. A West Ashley station had gas selling at $2.96 per gallon.

