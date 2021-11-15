SC Lottery
School district warns of bus delays for 9 schools

By Patrick Phillips and Danielle Seat
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 4:40 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County School District said students from nine schools can expect issues Monday if they ride school buses.

The district says they’re having issues with a worker shortage with the Berkeley transportation lot.

That lot serves nine schools:

  • Berkeley Elementary
  • Berkeley Intermediate
  • Berkeley Middle
  • Berkeley High School
  • Cane Bay Elementary
  • Cane Bay Middle
  • Cane Bay High
  • Foxbank Elementary School
  • Whitesville Elementary School

This comes after more than two dozen bus drivers for that lot went on strike Friday to protest working conditions. One driver said they have been stressed and overworked to their breaking point. An organizer of the protest said Friday some drivers are doing two or three routes a day and they’re “just getting tired.”

“We are not being heard. We are addressing it, but we are not being heard, so today, we would like to discuss being fair to us because of our loyalty to Berkeley County,” Yvonne Williams said.

District Superintendent Deon Jackson posted a statement on the district’s website:

We recognize how much we are relied upon to get students to our schools and back home safely. We will continue to operate our buses with every driver available, but do ask for assistance from our parents and guardians to provide or arrange transportation for their children, if they are able.

If district bus service is your only option, parents can check the district’s website for updates on bus delays.

Updates are posted each day beginning at 5:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., the site states.

