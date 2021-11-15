SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Steve Bannon expected to surrender after indictment for contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender...
Steve Bannon, the longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, is expected to surrender Monday.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, is expected to turn himself in to authorities Monday morning and appear later in court.

It comes after a federal grand jury indicted him on Friday on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Bannon refused to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the deadly attack by Trump supporters on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Lawmakers believe Bannon had specific knowledge ahead of time about the events of that day.

After Bannon defied the subpoena, the House voted to refer him to the D.C. U.S. Attorney’s office for contempt of Congress.

Bannon’s lawyer says Trump told Bannon not to obey the subpoena because the documents and testimony the committee wanted might be protected by executive privilege.

However, Bannon hadn’t worked for the president for several years when the insurrection took place.

If convicted, Bannon faces a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail for each of the two counts against him.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Bond denied for man accused of fatal North Charleston shooting
The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified a 32-year-old woman who was killed in a...
Coroner identifies victim of single-vehicle crash in Dorchester County
The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed when a car hit a pedestrian...
Troopers: Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in Berkeley Co.
Port of Call food and brew hall holds a ribbon cutting on Nov. 13. (Live 5)
New Charleston food hall holds grand opening
Police are investigating a robbery on the campus of the College of Charleston Saturday night.
Police investigating robbery on College of Charleston campus

Latest News

Monday through Friday this week, for every cookie that is purchased, $1 will be donated to the...
‘Cookies for a Cause’ raises money this week for Make-A-Wish SC
An investment group is purchasing the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., according...
Reports: Trump selling DC hotel to investment firm for $375 million
Ernie, a muppet from the popular children's series "Sesame Street," appears with new character...
‘Sesame Street’ debuts Ji-Young, first Asian American muppet
Sumter officials search for missing woman
Missing Sumter woman found safe