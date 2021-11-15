Summerville Preservation Society honors legendary Summerville football coach with historic marker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new historic marker is dedicated to a Summerville legend and the high school at which he coached.

The Summerville Preservation Society and Dorchester School District Two hosted a dedication ceremony of a South Carolina Historic Marker honoring Summerville High School coach John McKissick and Summerville High School.

McKissick coached the Summerville High School football team for 62 seasons and is the winningest football coach at any level of organized football with 621 wins. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 93.

Several former football players who played under McKissick while at Summerville High School attended the ceremony

“John led all of us in the right direction in life,” former football player Stanley Tucker said. “He made you give it all and it wasn’t for him, it was for us.”

The historical marker is being placed on the grounds of the district administrative offices and adjacent to McKissick Field. The site was the location of the original Summerville high school.

“I think the marker the historic marker symbolizes the success that we’ve had in Dorchester district two and Summerville high school. The success that we’ve had in meshing both sports and education,” President of the Summerville Preservation Society Heyward Hutson said.

District spokesperson Pat Raynor said a bronze statue of McKissick and his wife will be built on the grounds of the football stadium and it should be completed by spring.

