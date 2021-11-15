SC Lottery
Update expected on Berlin G. Myers Phase III project

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Drivers in Summerville will hear the latest Monday morning on a project designed to ease traffic congestion.

Mayor Ricky Waring, South Carolina Transportation Secretary Christy Hall and U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham are expected to give an update on the third phase of the Berlin G. Myers Parkway project.

That update is scheduled at 10:30 a.m.

The third phase will extend the road approximately 3.25 miles from East Carolina Avenue to Highway 17-A. Engineers hope that will decrease traffic on Main Street. They also want to improve how the parkway connects with other roads and enhance safety.

Portions of the Sawmill Branch Walk/Bike Trail will have to be reconstructed, and the Luden Drive parking area will be relocated.

The project has been in the works for years but has faced setbacks, mostly because of strict permit policies by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Construction on phase three of the project is scheduled to begin in 2022.

