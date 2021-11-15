Warming up this week as we await the next cold front!
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a cool and sunny start to the brand new work and school week!
TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 64.
TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 70.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74.
THURSDAY: Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 76.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60.
SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 65.
