Warming up this week as we await the next cold front!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a cool and sunny start to the brand new work and school week!

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 64.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 70.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74.

THURSDAY: Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 65.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.