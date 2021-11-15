SC Lottery
Warming up this week as we await the next cold front!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Get ready for a cool and sunny start to the brand new work and school week!

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 64.

TUESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 70.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Sky. High 74.

THURSDAY: Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 76.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 65.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

