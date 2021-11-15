Warming up with more sunshine this week ahead of another cold front!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rest of the afternoon will be mild with temperatures in the 60s. Cooling off this evening with a clear sky, temperatures will cool into the 50s. A clear sky and calm wind tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 30s inland, low 40s along the coast by tomorrow. A few sheltered areas, well away from the coast, may see patchy frost Tuesday morning. A warm-up begins Tuesday afternoon with highs near 70 and mid 70s expected by Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will approach the area on Thursday bringing a few more clouds and a slight chance of a shower. The cold front will push offshore by Friday morning bringing an end to the chance of rain and the warmer temperatures. Highs will drop back into the 60s on Friday with temperatures struggling to climb out of the 50s by Saturday.

TODAY: Sunny. High 64, Low 41.

TUESDAY: Sunny. High 70, Low 47.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High 74, Low 57.

THURSDAY: Sun and Clouds. A Few Showers Possible. High 76, Low 52.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 65, Low 39.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60, Low 45.

SUNDAY: Sun & Clouds. High 65.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.