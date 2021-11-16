SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Armored truck security guard killed in attempted robbery in Chicago

An attempted robbery of an armored truck left one security guard dead and another guard...
An attempted robbery of an armored truck left one security guard dead and another guard critically injured.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By WLS staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – An armored truck security guard is dead after an attempted robbery in Chicago.

Police said 47-year-old Lashonda Renee Hearts and her partner were moving an ATM machine Monday morning in the West Chatham neighborhood when several armed men approached them demanding cash.

Hearts was shot six times and her partner was shot twice.

Both guards were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Hearts later died.

The armed suspects were masked and wearing all black clothing.

The FBI said they got away with nothing and left in an unknown vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. The suspects remain at large.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Billy Mclean Head who is charged with...
Deputies arrest murder suspect wanted in Colleton County shooting
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation
It happened in the area of the 5900 block of Highway 162 where authorities had earlier shut the...
Highway 162 in Hollywood area re-opened following fatal crash
Deputies arrested 18-year-old Deron Brundage of Orangeburg who has been charged with two counts...
Investigators make another arrest in Orangeburg Co. ambush that left two women dead
The woman was found in the backyard of a home on Rivers Street Saturday afternoon with multiple...
Colleton County woman airlifted after dog attack

Latest News

Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup sold out within hours
LIVE: Rittenhouse verdict
The Rochester, New York, Police Department said James Fernandez Reyes had been located and is...
Amber Alert canceled; missing 14-year-old boy in New York safe
Officers with the North Charleston Police Department responded to 4106 Dorchester Rd. at 1:15...
Coroner identifies victim in North Charleston shooting
Prosecution and the defense debated the term "active shooter" in closing arguments in the Kyle...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial