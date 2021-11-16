SC Lottery
Authorities identify inmate who died at Charleston Co. jail; SLED investigating

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says 36-year-old Durell Butler from Goose Creek died on Monday at 2:02...
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says 36-year-old Durell Butler from Goose Creek died on Monday at 2:02 a.m. at the jail on 3841 Leeds Ave.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified an inmate who died at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal says 36-year-old Durell Butler from Goose Creek died on Monday at 2:02 a.m. at the jail on 3841 Leeds Ave.

“The cause and manner of death are pending further testing,” O’Neal said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating.

