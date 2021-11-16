SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkeley Co. schools face bus delays for third day

The Berkeley County School District sent a letter to parents Monday saying the district was...
The Berkeley County School District sent a letter to parents Monday saying the district was able to finish routes more efficiently and timely than leaders anticipated but warned that parents still need to prepare for additional delays.(Live 5)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 5:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of bus drivers striking over working conditions will likely delay school buses Tuesday in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley County School District sent a letter to parents Monday saying the district was able to finish routes more efficiently and timely than leaders anticipated, but warned that parents still need to prepare for additional delays.

In the letter, the district asked parents to take their own children to school or coordinate carpools if possible.

“This will allow for buses to be utilized primarily by those who do not have any other transportation option,” the letter stated. “It’s important for our families to be aware of current transportation challenges and to prepare as much as possible for continued delays with services.”

A demonstration by bus drivers at the Berkeley Bus Lot that began on Friday left hundreds of parents across the county scrambling to figure out how to get their children to and from school.

The Berkeley Bus Lot serves the following schools in the district:

  • Berkeley Elementary
  • Berkeley Intermediate
  • Berkeley Middle
  • Berkeley High School
  • Cane Bay Elementary
  • Cane Bay Middle
  • Cane Bay High
  • Foxbank Elementary School
  • Whitesville Elementary School

A bus driver who took part in Friday’s demonstration said she was suspended for three days without pay. But a Berkeley County School District spokesperson would not confirm the suspension, saying the district does not comment on personnel matters.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Billy Mclean Head who is charged with...
Deputies arrest murder suspect wanted in Colleton County shooting
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation
The woman was found in the backyard of a home on Rivers Street Saturday afternoon with multiple...
Colleton County woman airlifted after dog attack
It happened in the area of the 5900 block of Highway 162 where authorities had earlier shut the...
Highway 162 in Hollywood area re-opened following fatal crash
Deputies arrested 18-year-old Deron Brundage of Orangeburg who has been charged with two counts...
Investigators make another arrest in Orangeburg Co. ambush that left two women dead

Latest News

A runoff election Tuesday will decide the Lincolnville mayor's race.
Voters to elect Lincolnville mayor in runoff
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Berkeley Co. parents can expect school bus delays for third day
Folly Beach leaders will vote Tuesday on whether to put a temporary hold on new construction.
Folly Beach to consider construction moratorium
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Voters to elect Lincolnville mayor in runoff