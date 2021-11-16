Berkeley Co. schools face bus delays for third day

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A group of bus drivers striking over working conditions will likely delay school buses Tuesday in Berkeley County.

The Berkeley County School District sent a letter to parents Monday saying the district was able to finish routes more efficiently and timely than leaders anticipated, but warned that parents still need to prepare for additional delays.

In the letter, the district asked parents to take their own children to school or coordinate carpools if possible.

“This will allow for buses to be utilized primarily by those who do not have any other transportation option,” the letter stated. “It’s important for our families to be aware of current transportation challenges and to prepare as much as possible for continued delays with services.”

A demonstration by bus drivers at the Berkeley Bus Lot that began on Friday left hundreds of parents across the county scrambling to figure out how to get their children to and from school.

The Berkeley Bus Lot serves the following schools in the district:

Berkeley Elementary

Berkeley Intermediate

Berkeley Middle

Berkeley High School

Cane Bay Elementary

Cane Bay Middle

Cane Bay High

Foxbank Elementary School

Whitesville Elementary School

A bus driver who took part in Friday’s demonstration said she was suspended for three days without pay. But a Berkeley County School District spokesperson would not confirm the suspension, saying the district does not comment on personnel matters.

