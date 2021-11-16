Brown’s Big Day Not Enough in Double Overtime

CLINTON, S.C. – The Citadel got 26 points and 17 rebounds from Hayden Brown, but it was not enough as the Bulldogs fell, 74-70, to Presbyterian in double overtime Monday evening inside the Templeton Center.

Game Information

Score: Presbyterian 74, The Citadel 70 (OT2)

Records: The Citadel (2-1), Presbyterian (2-1)

Location: Templeton Center (Clinton, South Carolina)

Series: The Citadel leads 49-25

How it Happened

· The first half was a game of runs for both teams. PC was able to use an 11-0 run to take a 22-11 lead.

· The Bulldogs started to chip away at the lead with a three-pointer from Rudy Fitzgibbons III, but the Blue Hose answered back to push the lead back to 11 points.

· The final 4:56 of the first half belonged to the Bulldogs as they outscored PC, 14-0, over that stretch to take a 32-29 lead into the locker room.

· Hayden Brown started the run with a basket down low and then a three from the top of the key.

· Stephen Clark pulled the Bulldogs within two points with a monster dunk, and Brent Davis followed with a three-pointer to give The Citadel the lead.

· The second half started with a Tyler Moffe layup, but the Blue Hose countered with back-to-back three-pointers to take the lead.

· The teams would stay within two points of each for the next nine minutes before a Brown layup gave The Citadel a four-point advantage.

· The lead grew to six after another dunk from Clark, but the Blue Hose managed to tie the game with just over a minute to play.

· Brown scored down low to give the Bulldogs the lead, but PC was able to draw a foul and hit both free throws to send the game to overtime.

· PC looked like they had the game under control in the first overtime as they held a five point lead with less than two minutes to play.

· Moffe made it a three-point game before Jason Roche drilled a three from the top of the key to force a second overtime.

· The Bulldogs stayed in the second overtime by hitting four free throws, but it was second-chance baskets that allowed PC to pull out the win.

Inside the Box Score

· The game marked just the second overtime game between the two schools in the 74 meetings. The only other overtime game came on Feb. 17, 1931, a 39-34 victory for PC.

· The contest was the first double-overtime game since the Bulldogs lost, 120-11, at UMBC on Dec. 19, 2016.

· Hayden Brown finished the game with 26 points and 17 rebounds. It was the 17th double-double of his career, moving him into third place on the school’s all-time list.

· Tyler Moffe added 14 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Stephen Clark had 12 points.

· Jason Roche finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

· The Bulldogs had the advantage in the paint, 38-18, but the Blue Hose countered with 26 second-chance points.

Up Next

The Bulldogs return to MacAlister Field House to take on Carver College on Nov. 18. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.