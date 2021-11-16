Classroom Champions: Viewers continue to help teachers get much needed supplies for their classrooms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - During this season of giving thanks, we would like to do just that for our countless viewers.

Our viewers have donated to our Classroom Champions segment since the start of the school year. Since August 14, Donors Choose projects have been fully funded for teachers across the Lowcountry.

Filling these projects for teachers in Colleton, Dorchester District Two and Four, Berkeley, Charleston County, Georgetown and Kingstree makes it a bit easier for educators and their classrooms.

It’s for teachers like Berkeley County Science Teacher Alaina Gresh who wanted 3-D life-size models for her science class. Gresh says she loves a more hands-on way of teaching and learning about human anatomy in science.

A project was also funded for Dorchester District Two Greg Middle School Chorus Teacher Maurice Burgess. His project included a video recorder for performances as a way for students to look back at concerts, practices and to critique their work.

Colleton County Teacher Christi Noffsinger got the help she needed in the form of an educational learning pad. The device is for her hearing-impaired students. Her project was also fully funded the same day it aired.

Already just this school year, our viewers have donated more than $3000 to our Classroom Champions segment to help get supplies for our local teachers.

You can catch Classroom Champions every Monday at 7 p.m.

All donations are tax-deductible. Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for teachers in our area.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.