Colleton County coroner releases name of victim shot on Friday

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County Coroner Rich Harvey has released Patricia Grooms as the name of the victim who died late Friday night in Colleton County.

Investigators responded to the area of the Green Pond Highway and Runner Lane Friday at 11:04 p.m. where they found 32-year-old Grooms in a 2017 Toyota Tacoma, an incident report states.

Deputies responded after dispatchers received a call from a woman who called in stating that she was out with a male and a female juvenile. The male was stating to the female caller that he had been attacked by someone with a knife.

According to the report, deputies arrived and found the unresponsive woman in a truck with apparent gunshot wounds.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Billy Mclean Head who is charged with murder. He was locked up at the Colleton Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing.

The report does not indicate that the 911 caller made any mention of a shooting.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.