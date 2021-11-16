Coroner identifies victim in North Charleston shooting
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a 25-year-old man died after a shooting last week.
Marion Grace, of North Charleston, died at approximately 1:34 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the scene of a shooting in the 4100 block of Dorchester Road, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
North Charleston Police responded to the area where a shooting had been reported.
Officers found Grace dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.
Witnesses reported crime scene tape at a nearby business.
Police have not yet announced an arrest in that shooting.
Anyone with information should contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.