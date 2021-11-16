SC Lottery
Coroner identifies victim in North Charleston shooting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office says a 25-year-old man died after a shooting last week.

Marion Grace, of North Charleston, died at approximately 1:34 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the scene of a shooting in the 4100 block of Dorchester Road, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

North Charleston Police responded to the area where a shooting had been reported.

Officers found Grace dead from an apparent gunshot wound, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Witnesses reported crime scene tape at a nearby business.

Police have not yet announced an arrest in that shooting.

Anyone with information should contact the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2800.

