Date set for 55th Annual Governor’s Carolighting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will lead the state’s annual celebration of the start of the holiday season this weekend.

McMaster, along with first lady Peggy McMaster, will host the 55th Annual Governor’s Carolighting event on Sunday at 6 p.m. on the South Carolina State House’s north steps.

“Each year Peggy and I look forward to welcoming South Carolinians from around the state to the State House and joining with them to celebrate the beginning of the Christmas season,” McMaster said.

The Rev. Tony Foster of Restoration Worship Center in Greenwood will serve as the evening’s emcee.

This year’s Carolighting is sponsored by Experience Columbia SC, the Columbia Garden Club, and the Garden Club of South Carolina.

Those unable to attend in person can view the event on television and online via SCETV.

The state’s Christmas tree arrived at the State House grounds on Nov. 8. The tree, a 35-foot-tall sheared Concolor Fir, also known as a white fir, came from Pinetum Christmas Tree Farm in Swanton, Maryland.

TimberTech of Greer donated their delivery services to bring the tree to Columbia for the 17th consecutive year.

Crews have been working to decorate the tree so that it is ready for the official lighting during the ceremony.

