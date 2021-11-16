Deputies investigating deadly crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that left one person dead in Hollywood.

The crash happened on S.C. Highway 162 near Scott White Road at about 4:10 p.m. on Monday, Charleston County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp says.

Investigators say that a car driving westbound turned left and hit a truck on the passenger’s side of the car.

The driver of the westbound car was pulled out of the car and taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Knapp says.

The truck driver also was taken to the hospital and treated for moderate injuries, according to Knapp.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Bureau is investigating the crash.

