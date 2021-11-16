SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FBI searches for ‘John Doe 45′ in child exploitation investigation

The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a...
The FBI asked for information on "John Doe 45," an unknown man who may have information on a sexual exploitation investigation involving an infant.(FBI)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The FBI’s Crimes Against Children division is looking for “John Doe 45,” an unknown man who may have critical information on the identity of an infant victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

A video depicting John Doe 45 is believed to have been produced between January 2019 and April 2019, the FBI said in a nationwide news release Tuesday.

He is described as a white male with brown hair, a mustache and a beard. He is likely between the ages of 30 and 40 years old.

John Doe 45 could be heard speaking English in the video.

Anyone with information was asked to call the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact a Crimes Against Children investigator at a local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office arrested 38-year-old Billy Mclean Head who is charged with...
Deputies arrest murder suspect wanted in Colleton County shooting
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace introduced the “States Reform Act,” which aims to decriminalize cannabis...
Rep. Nancy Mace introduces cannabis reform legislation
Willie Darby (Charleston County Sheriff's Office)
Coroner identifies victim in shooting at N. Charleston apartment
It happened in the area of the 5900 block of Highway 162 where authorities had earlier shut the...
Highway 162 in Hollywood area re-opened following fatal crash
Deputies arrested 18-year-old Deron Brundage of Orangeburg who has been charged with two counts...
Investigators make another arrest in Orangeburg Co. ambush that left two women dead

Latest News

Dr. Edmund Donoghue, a medical examiner for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, testified that...
GRAPHIC: Shotgun blast caused wound in Arbery’s chest, fatal bleeding
An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for missing Tennessee 3-year-old Noah Clare. He is believed...
Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old from Tennessee
Troy Brooks is charged with attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated...
Man facing multiple charges in Hemingway shooting
In an unusual move, Kyle Rittenhouse, the defendant, was able to draw his jurors Tuesday before...
Jury begins deliberations at Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial
Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.
Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps