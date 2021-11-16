SC Lottery
FBI trying to identify man in child sexual assault case

The FBI labeled the man John Doe 45 and said he was shown with a child in videos first discovered by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020(FBI)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The FBI released photos Tuesday of a man they are trying to identify as they investigate the sexual exploitation of a child.

The man in the photos, whom the FBI calls John Doe 45, was shown with a child in videos first discovered by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020. The data embedded within the video files show the files were produced between January 2019 and April 2019, FBI spokesman Kevin Wheeler said.

The agency says the person pictured “may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim” in the case.

The FBI released two carefully cropped photos of a man they call "John Doe 45" in connection with a child sexual exploitation case. The agency says the man was with a child in videos discovered by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in June 2020.(FBI)

John Doe 45 is described as a male with brown hair, a brown mustache, and a brown beard. He is heard speaking English in the video.

Because of the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years, Wheeler said.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

