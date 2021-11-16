FIRST ALERT: I-26 crash near Ashley Phosphate causes backup, delays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash in the eastbound side of I-26 caused a backup of up to 10 miles Tuesday morning.

The crash, reported at 6:36 a.m. on I-26 eastbound near Ashley Phosphate Road, involves injuries, the Highway Patrol says.

As of 7:30 a.m., the traffic backup behind the crash extended all the way to the Summerville exit at mile marker 199, 10 miles from the crash.

The drive time from Summerville to downtown Charleston was up to 62 minutes.

Drivers should find an alternate route if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

