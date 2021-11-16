Five Score in Double Figures as Tigers Roll, 93-70

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson scored its most points since Nov. 6, 2018 (100 vs. The Citadel) in a 93-70 rout of Bryant on Monday night in Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers (3-0) finished with 35 made field goals, tying a game-high under Head Coach Brad Brownell while at Clemson (since 2010-11 season). Clemson finished 56.5 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from three. The percentage from distance was Clemson’s best since shooting 59.1 percent in a 72-52 win over Pittsburgh on Feb. 12, 2020.

All five Tiger starters scored in double-figures and were led by Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) who finished with a 20-piece on 8-of-13 shooting from the field. Tyson also finished with five boards. Nick Honor (Orlando, Fla./Lake Highland) netted a season-high 16 and dished out a career-best seven assists.

PJ Hall (Spartanburg, S.C./Dorman) continued his strong start to his sophomore season scoring 14 points (7-for-13 FG) and grabbed five rebounds to go along with a block and three assists. Both Al-Amir Dawes (Newark, N.J./The Patrick School) and David Collins (Youngstown, Ohio/First Love Christian Academy) totaled 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Despite jumping out to a quick lead, Bryant would be neck and neck with Clemson in the first half until a 11-2 run put the Tigers up by a dozen and they would lead by as many after the opening stanza.

Clemson would lead by as many as 26 points in the second half and would cruise to a 23-point victory and move to 3-0 on the season.

The Tigers finished the game with 20 assists and just seven turnovers. Clemson outscored Bryant in second-chance points 21-4.

Chase Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Westlake), Ian Schieffelin (Loganville, Ga./Grayson) and Alex Hemenway (Newburgh, Ind./Castle) added 15 total points off the Tiger bench, including 11 rebounds.

Clemson returns to action on Thursday, Nov. 18 when it plays Temple in the opening round game of the Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic from TD Arena. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN2.