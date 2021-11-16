SC Lottery
Folly Beach to consider construction moratorium

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 4:54 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach could soon put a stop to all new construction for three months.

Mayor Tim Goodwin says the goal of the proposed 90-day moratorium is to give city leaders time to work through new zoning laws for the downtown area.

Goodwin says buildings downtown are capped at three stories but city leaders are discussing adding an amendment to include rooftop bars as one of those stories.

The council is set to vote on the moratorium for the second and final time Tuesday afternoon at a special meeting.

The meeting is open to the public and starts at 4:30 p.m.

