Gamecocks baseball finalizes 2022 schedule

South Carolina Baseball Head Coach Mark Kingston
South Carolina Baseball Head Coach Mark Kingston(Ryan Bethea, 247Sports)
By South Carolina Athletics
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA - The University South Carolina baseball team announced its non-conference schedule this afternoon (Monday, Nov. 15), with the annual three-game series against Clemson and a three-game home series against 2020 College World Series participant Texas as part of the out of conference slate.

The Gamecocks will open 2021 with a three-game series against UNC Greensboro at Founders Park on Feb. 18-20. A midweek home game against Winthrop on Feb. 22 is followed by three games against George Washington on Feb. 25-27. Carolina travels to Charlotte for the first of two games at Truist Park, facing Appalachian State on March 1.

The annual three-game series against in-state rival Clemson starts at Founders Park on Friday, March 4. The two teams play at Segra Park, home of the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday, March 5 and end the weekend at Clemson Sunday, March 6. A home game against Xavier on Tuesday, March 8 is followed by the three-game series against Texas on March 11-13.

Carolina will have nine games during the midweek once SEC play starts. The Gamecocks have home contests against Gardner-Webb (March 15), Presbyterian (March 29), North Florida (April 12), North Carolina A&T (May 4), USC Upstate (May 10) and Charlotte (May 17). Carolina will travel to The Citadel (March 22) and Winthrop (April 20) and play North Carolina in Charlotte on April 5.

Carolina announced its 30-game SEC schedule in September. Last week, the league announced that the Vanderbilt (March 24-26) and Alabama (April 28-30) series will be play Thursday through Saturday.

Carolina is coming off a 2021 season which saw the Gamecocks go 34-23 overall and 16-14 in the SEC. Carolina hosted a regional at Founders Park this past June for the first time since the 2016 season.

