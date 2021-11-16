Goose Creek Planning Commission to discuss rezoning land where longstanding chapel stands

SC Lottery
The land where a longstanding Goose Creek chapel resides may soon be rezoned for commercial use, leaving some in the community saddened that it may go away.(Live 5 News)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) – The land where a longstanding Goose Creek chapel resides may soon be rezoned for commercial use, leaving some in the community saddened that it may go away.

The Wedding & Prayer Chapel, off St. James Avenue and Bridgetown Road, closed in October after hosting thousands of weddings since 1985, when it was founded.

“It’s just kind of sad because it’s part of the community, and people use it,” Beth Stokes, who passes the chapel during her weekly trip to the grocery store, said, “and it’s kind of sad that it might go away. It’s nice to know it’s there.”

The city’s planning commission will discuss rezoning the property for commercial use during a Dec. 7 meeting, city officials confirmed. Currently, the property is zoned for low density residential use.

Pastor Carl Morris, the chapel’s owner, said over the phone that it was the “end of an era” for the chapel, and he, himself, is saddened to see the chapel go.

Pastor M.C. Williams founded the chapel in 1985. Morris recalled that Williams would schedule numerous weddings at a time. He also remembered one Valentine’s Day where the pastor officiated 10 weddings.

City officials said they have not received any proposals for the future use of the land the chapel currently stands on.

