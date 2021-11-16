Home goods provider to create 40 new jobs in Berkeley County

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A home good provider is announcing plans to establish operations in Berkeley County that will create 40 new jobs.

Design House, which offers products including home furniture, lighting, ceiling fans, bath furniture, is investigating $627,000 into the new operation, a news release stated.

Their new facility will be located on Trade Zone Boulevard in Summerville and serve as a distribution center.

“When companies like Design House choose to establish operations in South Carolina, it’s a win for the people, the local community and the entire state,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said. This company’s investment and creation of 40 new jobs are good news for Berkeley County, and we look forward to seeing what’s in store for the future.”

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Berkeley County to assist with costs related to the project.

“We are pleased that Design House has chosen Berkeley County for their new east coast distribution center,” Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. “By adding dozens of new jobs to our workforce, this expansion will yield a positive impact on our local economy and enhance our citizens’ overall quality of life.”

Individuals interested in joining the Design House team should visit the company’s career webpage.

